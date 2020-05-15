Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghoomketu - Movie Review - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Ghoomketu - Movie Review - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap
Ghoomketu - Movie Review - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Ghoomketu' Review: Quintessential spoof comedy on 70s Bollywood reimagined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Here's the review of ZEE5 Original movie 'Ghoomketu' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap.
DNA - Published

Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap's light-hearted family entertainer

ZEE5, India's largest original content creator and video streaming platform has been consistently...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNAZee News



You Might Like


Tweets about this