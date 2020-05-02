Global  

Abducted Boy With Autism Found Deceased

Peter D'oench reports police are trying to confirm if the body of a boy found in a lake in Kendale Lakes is Alejandro Ripley who his mother said was abducted by two men Thursday night.

