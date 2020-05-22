Global  

Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

For months, ever since the arrival of the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota, the state has speculated whether or not 2020 would see a Minnesota State Fair.

Now, the board of managers has made it official.

Katie Johnston reports.

