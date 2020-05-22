Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

For months, ever since the arrival of the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota, the state has speculated whether or not 2020 would see a Minnesota State Fair.
Now, the board of managers has made it official.
Katie Johnston reports.
Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia NewsThe health ministry also said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02% since the lockdown was implemented while the recovery rate has improved to 41%. Pre-lockdown doubling rate of..
Graduating During Pandemic: Perspective From Hopkins High School Students, PsychotherapistChrisitiane Cordero is at Hopkins High School and shares perspective of those graduating during a pandemic. WCCO This Morning - May 22, 2020