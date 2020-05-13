Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Renews Commitment To Reopen Churches

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:32s - Published
President Trump Renews Commitment To Reopen Churches

President Trump Renews Commitment To Reopen Churches

Skyler Henry reports the CDC is expected to release new guidelines for churches to reopen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US quitting WHO: does the world need to worry?

US President Trump’s harangue against WHO and his decision to stop meeting the financial commitment...
PRAVDA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump will 'override governors' on churches reopening [Video]

Trump will 'override governors' on churches reopening

The president said churches should be considered essential but it will be up to governors whether they open.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:04Published
Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship [Video]

Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship

President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the coronavirus threat. “Today..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published