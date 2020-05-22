More officers on patrol during Memorial Day Weekend

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Maximum enforcement on the roads, Action News Now reporter Jafet Serrato is live in Glenn County with what you need to know for a safe holiday weekend.

Maximum enforcement on the roads.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in glenn county with what you need to know for a safe holiday weekend.

The c-h-p is putting more officers on patrol this weekend.

The maximum enforcement period begins tonight at 6 and lasts until the end of monday.

They will be focusing on distracted drivers, drivers under the influence and people not wearing their seatbelts.

"we ask that people have sober drivers or use other means of transportation such as taxis or uber or whatever's available to them at that time.

So we want them to plan ahead for this weekend."

Since the stay at home order went into effect in march - we've had a 75 percent drop in crashes compared to the same time last year officers are also reminding us to seat children younger than eight on the backseat of the car.

In chico jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

