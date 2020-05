UK visitors to receive £1,000 fine if two-week quarantine broken Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published now UK visitors to receive £1,000 fine if two-week quarantine broken At the Government's daily press conference, Home Secretary Priti Patel explains why English police will have the power to issue £1,000 fines to people who breach two-week quarantine rules. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alison Ibraheem⚪ @ReneeTaryn85 I'm fine. If you're at home and don't receive visitors you should be safe. How's the situation in SA? 1 day ago