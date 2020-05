Washington, D.C. flags at half-staff to remember COVID-19 victims Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Washington, D.C. flags at half-staff to remember COVID-19 victims Flags were at half-staff on Friday at the White House, the Capitol and other federal buildings after President Donald Trump made the order to honor the victims of the coronavirus. The flags will be at half-staff until sunset on Sunday May 24th. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Washington, D.C. flags at half-staff to remember COVID-19 victims Flags at the Washington Monument and the Supreme Court were also at half-staff. Trump also made the order for all military posts and naval stations to do the same. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday sent a letter to Trump requesting that the flags fly at half staff on all public buildings in the country when the COVID-19 death toll reaches 100,000.







You Might Like



Tweets about this WPFO FOX23 RT @WGME: American flags on federal buildings and national monuments have been lowered to half-staff to honor those who have died from COVI… 28 seconds ago CBS 13 News American flags on federal buildings and national monuments have been lowered to half-staff to honor those who have… https://t.co/LWzJ07xR3C 3 minutes ago Bigda @CBSNews The flags have been flying half staff for over a month in most states and government sites Washington poli… https://t.co/SiRz5a3kB9 6 hours ago patricia finger russell 🦋🌻🎼 RT @ElkoDaily: WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three days as t… 13 hours ago Member of the Resistance Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer ask Donald Trump to fly flags at half-staff for COVID-19 deaths - Washington Times… https://t.co/etiZHfefwB 13 hours ago Cathlene Sareli Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer ask Donald Trump to fly flags at half-staff for COVID-19 deaths - Washington Times… https://t.co/VuNbjWcoAi 14 hours ago KolHaolam WASHINGTON: Flags on all federal buildings will be at half staff for the next three days in memory of the lives los… https://t.co/VDBOOVGyRU 15 hours ago Elko Daily FreePress WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will order the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff over the next three… https://t.co/Qe9og0PyD2 16 hours ago