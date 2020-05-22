Global  

Clap for carers should stop next week 'at its peak'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Annemarie Plas said it would be "beautiful" to end it after its 10th week and make it an annual event.

gbstell

Stell RT @ITVCentral: Do you think the weekly Clap for Carers should stop after tonight? There are calls for an annual version instead... 25 minutes ago

Martinebuckyah1

Marts #NOTTINGHAM THE NHS SAY CLAP FOR CARERS GIVES THEM A BOOST EVERY WEEK THIS VIRUS HASNT GONE. WHY SHOULD WE STOP CLA… https://t.co/DTw90HgSm5 1 hour ago

tamzin_spencer

Tamzin 🇬🇧😂🤬🖕🏻😂 RT @GMB: After ten weeks, is it time to stop the ‘Clap for Carers’? Or should it continue to remind people of the work those on the frontl… 1 hour ago

Against_3G

WE NEED TO BAN RUBBER CRUMB NOW BBC News - Coronavirus: Is this the final hurrah for clap for carers? https://t.co/jeohN3yDxD So many people are r… https://t.co/pRRhn4jGHC 2 hours ago

Jujujanet23

Janet Fitzpatrick RT @bbc5live: The woman who started #clapforkeyworkers on Thursday evenings hopes tonight will be the last one. Annemarie Plas tells #5Liv… 2 hours ago

BarbarawhiteOBE

Barbara White OBE Why should clap for carers stop tonight? Covid still goes on???? 2 hours ago

EdenFisher

Peter Clarke "Coronavirus: Is this the final hurrah for clap for carers?" yes it should be we should spend the effort forcing th… https://t.co/Rv6VycKYYC 3 hours ago

SwanseaPtRes

Swansea Point Owners & Residents Association The originator of the weekly “clap for carers” has said next Thursday’s show of support should be the last, amid co… https://t.co/tIkdLif6lu 5 hours ago