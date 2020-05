Lady Gaga Considers Becoming Sober The singer has been thinking about giving up alcohol.

She came up with a better "healing process" while working on her latest album, 'Chromatica,' which is due out on May 29.

While Gaga may not be ready to quit alcohol entirely just yet, she did recently give up smoking.

