Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Have Trouble Deciding Between Him And Trump

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Charlamagne Tha God Reacts to Biden Saying ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Support Him Over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that black voters who have trouble deciding whether to...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

bigly_winning

Gracie RT @AZGOP: Joe Biden fraternized with segregationists, criticized integration, and authored the 1994 crime bill. He hasn’t earned the bla… 2 seconds ago

beermonkey77

Beer Monkey RT @RealCandaceO: WOW!! @JoeBiden tells @cthagod that if blacks have to think about whether they are for Trump or for Biden then, “YOU AIN’… 2 seconds ago

felixtaml

Tam F RT @ScottPresler: There are 3.6 million black children living in poverty. Why do democrats choose illegal aliens over black lives? Dare… 2 seconds ago

esbaily

E S Baily RT @RedWingGrips: Joe Biden essentially told Black America that he doesn't need to do a***thing to earn your vote. Just fall in line an… 2 seconds ago

Ginnyabaker

Ginnyabaker⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @parscale: Joe Biden declaring who is and isn’t black is the height of elitist Democrat arrogance. Only one candidate has improved the… 2 seconds ago

TNKABTIT

Marie Nelligan RT @MSNBC: Joe Biden has 81% support among black voters and President Trump has 3%, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. https:/… 2 seconds ago

jaford57

❌ jeff ford ❌ RT @michaeljknowles: Joe Biden has officially declared that Kanye West is not black. 3 seconds ago

_cdaugherty

Q_T_Pi ♿ Veteran, 🇺🇸 Follow the 🐇 RT @TeamTrump: Joe Biden to all the black Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump in 2016: #YouAintBlack https://t.co/iP4UZl0boB 3 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is Obama's Endorsement A Good Thing For Biden? [Video]

Is Obama's Endorsement A Good Thing For Biden?

Former President Barack Obama endorsed his former veep, Joe Biden, for the Democratic nomination for President. But, according to the NY Post, the endorsement may not help Biden. Biden is hoping that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Online Campaigning In the Age of Coronavirus: How Reaching Minority Communities Could Be Challenging [Video]

Online Campaigning In the Age of Coronavirus: How Reaching Minority Communities Could Be Challenging

While both the Trump and Biden campaigns will have to adapt with the coronavirus pandemic changing the nature of the election, reaching minority voters will be challenging. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:34Published