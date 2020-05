Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 hours ago Moments after horrifying Karachi plane crash that saw 104 dead This is moments after the deadly crash in Karachi, Pakistan where 104 passengers died on Friday (May 22) morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 41 confirmed dead in Karachi plane crash: PIA CEO An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the crash.

Khaleej Times - Published 43 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this