Narendra Modi surveys damage caused by Cyclone Amphan from the air - before announcing financial aid for the affected regions.



Recent related videos from verified sources Cyclone wreaks havoc as it hits India and Bangladesh



A powerful cyclone has ripped through densely populated coastal areas of India and Bangladesh. Cyclone Amphan blew off roofs and whipped up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago Indian officials battle to clear roads devastated by cyclone Amphan



Indian rescue officials are battling to clear debris and restore communication on roads devastated by cyclone Amphan. A small team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials worked in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago