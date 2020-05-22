Global  

Ariana Grande 'Still Suffering' From PTSD After Manchester Bombing Grande was devastated when a terrorist detonated a bomb at her U.K. concert on May 22, 2017, killing 22 people and leaving hundreds injured.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, has revealed that she has post-traumatic stress disorder and is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Scooter Braun, via The Mirror Grande has sent love to those affected by the bombing and said it is always on her mind, but there is a "particular sadness and tremendous heaviness" when the anniversary of the shocking incident approaches.

