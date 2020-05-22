Ariana Grande 'Still Suffering' From
PTSD After Manchester Bombing Grande was devastated when a terrorist detonated
a bomb at her U.K. concert on May 22, 2017,
killing 22 people and leaving hundreds injured.
Her manager, Scooter Braun, has revealed
that she has post-traumatic stress disorder
and is still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.
Scooter Braun,
via The Mirror Grande has sent love to those
affected by the bombing and
said it is always on her mind, but there is a "particular sadness
and tremendous heaviness" when the
anniversary of the shocking incident approaches.