Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law

Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law

China's ruling Communist Party has moved to impose a controversial national security law for Hong Kong.

Police deploy in Hong Kong as tensions rise over new law

There was a heavy police presence on the streets of Hong Kong on Friday after Beijing announced it...
SBS - Published

Hong Kong: What is China’s proposed security law, and why is it so controversial?

Hong Kong: What is China’s proposed security law, and why is it so controversial?After years of struggling to tackle pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, the Chinese Communist Party...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS



