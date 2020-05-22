Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pet of the Week - Sabre

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Pet of the Week - Sabre
May 22, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pet of the Week - Sabre

Humane society is back to running on normal hours but if your interested in adopting an animal, you must make an appointment first.

And here's a pet that needs a forever home.

Tupelo-lee humane society ) week ) tupelo lee humane society ) hey friends this is chris maynard.

I'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society.

And i'm bringing our noon show pet of the week to you today, this 10 year old boy his name sabre and couldn't be sweeter.

He's like a big old lump of sugar and so gentle.

He came in several weeks ago covered in ticks.

He was turned in by citizen, and i don't know why he's here.

I don't know why somebody wouldn't be looking for him.

He presses in and he loves to be with people.

He's fairly good on the leash.

And they say that he never uses the bathroom in his kennel, which may be a sign that he's house trained.

He needs to either be fostered or adopted to do his heart worm treatment, which we'll do with the shelter and it's been paid for.

He's up to date on his shots.

He'll be neutered this coming tuesday.

And as soon as that's done, he'll be ready to go.

So please consider this old man who acts like a young man to be you're very young.

He's just beautiful.

Thank you alabama




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Provoke_News

PRovoke Media Dates & Deadlines:  Don't miss next week's virtual SABRE Awards - https://t.co/kGL7fDtBkL 3 hours ago

stuartbruce

Stuart Bruce PR Futurist 🦄 RT @SparklyPinchy: TOO EXCITED about our first @Provoke_News virtual SABRE awards for North America next week! Featuring an animated @paulh… 3 hours ago

SparklyPinchy

Maja Pawinska Sims TOO EXCITED about our first @Provoke_News virtual SABRE awards for North America next week! Featuring an animated… https://t.co/WUmrUhOumI 3 hours ago

Tony_Sycamore

TECHFX TRADERS RT @CityIndexAus: Gold topping out? *Generally a rise in geopolitical tensions & sabre rattling as viewed this week is positive for #gold… 12 hours ago

CityIndexAus

City Index Australia Gold topping out? *Generally a rise in geopolitical tensions & sabre rattling as viewed this week is positive for… https://t.co/5MF3xW9tCY 12 hours ago

SalCompFootball

Sal Comp Football RT @SalAthletics: What time is it...Awards Time whoop! Sabre Athletics Awards will be showcased next week, starting Monday, May 25. Please… 18 hours ago

TragicMtG

Ma:rta, Novice Pyro-streamer A couple of months ago I got Just Dance 2020, and have since a month ago made it a weekly workout-thing. The past S… https://t.co/D3bLSKvNKD 1 day ago

Sparx21RoA

ISG | Sparx21 @socalsosavage @Sabre_Metrics LOL i mean im also gonna sleep but if you want theres this matchmaking discord thats… https://t.co/7gGcE6qEMu 2 days ago