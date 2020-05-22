Pet of the Week - Sabre

Humane society is back to running on normal hours but if your interested in adopting an animal, you must make an appointment first.

And here's a pet that needs a forever home.

Tupelo-lee humane society ) week ) tupelo lee humane society ) hey friends this is chris maynard.

I'm a volunteer with the tupelo lee humane society.

And i'm bringing our noon show pet of the week to you today, this 10 year old boy his name sabre and couldn't be sweeter.

He's like a big old lump of sugar and so gentle.

He came in several weeks ago covered in ticks.

He was turned in by citizen, and i don't know why he's here.

I don't know why somebody wouldn't be looking for him.

He presses in and he loves to be with people.

He's fairly good on the leash.

And they say that he never uses the bathroom in his kennel, which may be a sign that he's house trained.

He needs to either be fostered or adopted to do his heart worm treatment, which we'll do with the shelter and it's been paid for.

He's up to date on his shots.

He'll be neutered this coming tuesday.

And as soon as that's done, he'll be ready to go.

So please consider this old man who acts like a young man to be you're very young.

He's just beautiful.

