Denny's Closing 15 Restaurants

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Denny's is permanently closing 15 stores in New York, laying off 524 workers.

The closures can be tied to "unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19," according to WARN notices filed by a Denny's franchisee.

Denny's executives said earlier in May that they would not be surprised if more franchisees request to close restaurants permanently, but that the chain is "not at the point right now." Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Denny's is permanently shuttering 15 stores in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, laying off 524 workers.

