These bottle-opening and cup-holding PopSockets are perfect for grilling season

PopSockets recently launched two new products in time for Memorial Day weekend and the kick-off to Summer.The PopThirst Slim and Tall can and cup holders and PopGrip Opener serve as the perfect accessories for grilling season or Father’s Day, .coming in a wide assortment of patterns and colors.PopSocket PopThirst Can Holder.

PopSocket PopThirst Tall.

PopSocket PopThirst Cup Sleeve.The PopThirst Slim and Tall line of can and cup holders were designed to hold the likes of skinny cans, tallboy beer cans and even coffee cups.Performing the task of both a standard PopSocket and a can opener, the PopGrip Opener doubles as a bottle opener