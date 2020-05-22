Teams will have to get used to injuries says Dortmund boss Favre

VIDEO SHOWS: BVB DORTMUND TRAINING, NEWS CONFERENCE WITH DORTMUND COACH LUCIEN FAVRE AND SPORT DIRECTOR MICHAEL ZORC, SOUNDBITES FROM WOLFSBURG COACH OLIVER GLASNER DORTMUND, GERMANY (MAY 20, 2020) (BVB-TV - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BVB DORTMUND COACH, LUCIEN FAVRE, SAYING ABOUT HIGH NUMBER OF INJURIES AFTER BUNDESLIGA RESTART: "It is a danger.

You're not training normally and suddenly, four or five days before a league match you have to train differently - one on one, tackles in the air and on the ground, forward and backward and so on.

It's not a big surprise to me.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BVB DORTMUND COACH, LUCIEN FAVRE, SAYING ABOUT MIDFIELDER MARIO GOETZE: "At the moment we are playing 3-4-3, and of course I've spoken with him about it.

It's not the ideal formation for him to tell the truth.

Even so, in this formation he can play half left half right, but we'll see.

We have lots of players and we are counting on all of them." DORTMUND, GERMANY (MAY 20, 2020) (BVB-TV - ACCESS ALL) 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BVB DORTMUND SPORT DIRECTOR, MICHAEL ZORC, SAYING WHEN ASKED ABOUT BAYERN MUNICH GAME ON TUESDAY: "I think we should concentrate on the match against Wolfsburg, that will be difficult enough.

It will be much more difficult than the home game against Schalke.

Wolfsburg are on very good form and they are also trying to qualify for international competitions.

Before we talk about Bayern Munich we need to have played the match in Wolfsburg." DORTMUND, GERMANY (MAY 20, 2020) (BVB-TV - ACCESS ALL) 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) WOLFSBURG COACH, OLIVER GLASNER, SAYING: "As I said, we will do everything we can to win against Borussia Dortmund.

But we know that we are facing a team on very good form.

Since they switched to a 3-4-3 formation they are averaging almost three goals (per match) and conceding far fewer goals.

Their points average is well above two, so this switch has obviously worked very well for them.

They are a difficult team to play, but in our recent matches against top teams, we won against Moenchengladbach, we drew twice with Leipzig and we lost the others.

And so we are striving for another victory here." 13.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) WOLFSBURG COACH, OLIVER GLASNER, SAYING: "I think that a performance like the one we delivered in Augsburg won't be enough against Borussia Dortmund.

We have to play at our absolute top level to have any chance at all against them.

For me that means we need a top training week where everybody is playing at their top level.

I did not have that impression yesterday and I told the boys that." STORY: Borussia Dortmund and Vfl Wolfsburg face each other on Saturday as the Bundesliga stages its second round of matches since the COVID-19 stoppage.

Borussia Dortmund, who are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich in second, are to visit sixth-placed VfL Wolfsburg in the afternoon.

They will be missing midfielder Axel Witsel, who will not be fit in time, but Emre Can and teenager Giovanni Reyna have returned to training following injuries and are available, coach Lucien Favre said on Friday.

He added that teams will have to get used to having players injured as they resume the season after a two month break.

Dortmund are still without captain Marco Reus, sidelined with an adductor muscle injury for months, and with eight games left in the campaign his comeback still remains unclear.

Wolfsburg are on an unbeaten Bundesliga run of seven games after last week's 2-1 victory over Augsburg.

But coach Oliver Glasner warned they would need to be at the very top of their game to be in with a chance at beating Dortmund, who go on to host champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

(Production: Stephane Nitschke and Katie Stephens)