Drake stirs controversy with 'bold' song about Kylie Jenner

Drake has messed with the wrong fandom.

On May 21,the rapper took to Instagram Live to share somepreviously unreleased Future collaborations.One song in particular, titled “20 Hoes/Kendall& Kylie,” focuses on Drake’s rumored pastrelationship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.“”Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s***, Kylie Jennerthat’s a side piece / I got 20 motherf*****’ Kylies,”Future raps on the track.On the song, Drake raps similar lyrics aboutKylie’s sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid.“I got 20 damn Kendalls,” Drake raps.

“I got20 f***** Gigis.

They drink 3 liters of Fijis”.Though Drake and Future obviously didn’t thinkmuch of releasing the track, fans quickly calledout the rappers over the problematic lyrics.“i dont really care for Kylie Jenner but anyoneelse find it weird that Drake really called her aside piece, despite their age difference…..

Like sircant you find a girl your age already and leavethe girls in their early 20s alone”.“Drake calling Kylie Jenner a side piece on asong 3 years ago when she was 19 and he was30…ya it don’t sit right with me”.In response to the backlash, Drake issuedan apology on his Instagram, noting thatthe song “shouldn’t have been played”.“A song that mark ran last night on nightowl sound live set shouldn’t have beenplayed,” he said.

“It’s a song that leaked3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after”.“He was just going too deep in the drake/futurecatalogue.

Last thing I’d want to do is wake uphaving any friends of mine feeling disrespectedso I just had to say that to start off the day”