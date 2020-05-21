Bayern determined to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in empty Munich stadium on Saturday

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BAYERN MUNICH TRAINING / BAYERN MUNICH COACH HANSI FLICK SAYING PREPARATIONS FOR THIS GAME WITHOUT SPECTATORS IS NO DIFFERENT TO OTHERS ADDING WE WANT TO WIN / EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH ADI HUETTER SAYING THIS WILL BE ONE OF THE MOST DIFFICULT AWAY GAMES SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (MAY 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, SAYING: "Our preparation will be the same just like ahead of every other game with spectators.

We obviously made an extensive analysis because Eintracht Frankfurt is a team which has very good forwards and defence, and good dynamics, and they often steal the ball in the midfield.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, SAYING: "We expect a team which wants to return to success.

The team normally plays very aggressively when they don't have the ball and with Filip Kostic, they have one of the best wingers in their ranks.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYERN MUNICH COACH, HANSI FLICK, SAYING: "Even without spectators tomorrow, Saturda,y we will try to have a good performance at home.

We definitely want to win this game.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH, ADI HUETTER, SAYING: "We know that this will be a very difficult away game.

We already knew this after the corona crisis and the restart that this would be one of the most difficult away games.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH, ADI HUETTER, SAYING: "We are not happy.

The game against Gladbach made clear again that there is still quite a bit missing to score well and this had a lot to do with our build up which was not okay.

It's one thing that we are facing Bayern Munich as the underdog but the bill will be settled at the end of the season.

'Crisis' is a word everyone can use as they want.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) EINTRACHT FRANKFURT COACH, ADI HUETTER, SAYING: "I am not thinking of the result.

As a coach you always try to think positively and to have the charisma and conviction that we can play a good game in Munich.

It always depends on the performance and if that is not right then it can get very unpleasant in Munich.

NEWS CONFERENCE IN PROGRESS STORY: Bayern Munich are determined to beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday despite playing in an empty stadium, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday (May 22).

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to restart last week after more than two months following an easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Germany, but games are played without fans for health adnd safety reasons.

Under the league's health regulations, only 200 people are allowed on and around the pitch and in the stands during the game.

Another 100, mainly security staff, are outside the stadium to keep away any fans wanting to celebrate with the team.

Bayern, who host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena, are chasing a record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga title and are four points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

They played their first game behind closed doors, beating Union Berlin 2-0.

Aware that "a very difficult away game" lies ahead, Eintracht frankfurt coach Adi Huetter said they would have to do better than in the home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach last week, in which they lost 1-3.

(Production: Michele Sani and Elena Gyldenkerne)