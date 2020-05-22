Global  

Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him The former Vice President shared his sentiments with Charlamagne Tha God on popular radio show 'The Breakfast Club.'

Joe Biden, on 'The Breakfast Club' The response came after Charlamagne told Biden, “It’s a long way until November.

We've got more questions.” An aide attempted to cut the interview short before the gaffe, but Biden agreed to stay on longer.

The clip has since blown up on social media, with Senator Tim Scott accusing Biden of lecturing black people on how to vote.

