Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78 According to the Utah Jazz, Sloan died from complications with dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Back in 2016, Sloan revealed that he had been diagnosed with the health complications.

Utah Jazz, via statement Sloan coached the Jazz for 23 seasons before leaving in early 2011.

In 2009, the NBA inducted him into its Hall of Fame.

Sloan's 1,221 career regular season wins ranks fourth in NBA coaching history.

His 98 playoff victories are also the most of any pro basketball coach who never won a title.

During Sloan's tenure, the Jazz made the postseason 15 straight years and reached the NBA finals twice.

Both times they fell to the Chicago Bulls, who Sloan also coached for three seasons.

As an NBA player, Sloan played for the Bulls and was a two-time All-Star.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame coach of Utah Jazz, dies at 78

Jerry Sloan, the coach who took the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comTMZ.comSeattle TimesFOX Sports


The NBA world reacts to the death of legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan

Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan passed away on Friday at age 78, due to complications from his battle...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘The Original Bull’ Former Bulls Player, Coach Jerry Sloan Dies At Age 78 [Video]

‘The Original Bull’ Former Bulls Player, Coach Jerry Sloan Dies At Age 78

Before becoming a Hall of Fame coach for the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was known as “The Original Bull,” a relentless defender who was one of the team’s first All-Star players in the franchise’s..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:32Published
Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull,' Dies At 78 [Video]

Jerry Sloan, 'The Original Bull,' Dies At 78

Before becoming a Hall of Fame coach for the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was known as “The Original Bull,” a relentless defender who was one of the team’s first All-Star players in the franchise’s..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:31Published