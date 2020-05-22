Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame
NBA Coach, Dead at 78 According to the Utah Jazz, Sloan
died from complications with
dementia and Parkinson's disease.
Back in 2016, Sloan revealed that he had been
diagnosed with the health complications.
Utah Jazz, via statement Sloan coached the Jazz for 23 seasons
before leaving in early 2011.
In 2009, the NBA inducted him
into its Hall of Fame.
Sloan's 1,221 career regular season wins
ranks fourth in NBA coaching history.
His 98 playoff victories are also the most of
any pro basketball coach who never won a title.
During Sloan's tenure, the Jazz made the postseason
15 straight years and reached the NBA finals twice.
Both times they fell to the Chicago Bulls, who
Sloan also coached for three seasons.
As an NBA player, Sloan played for
the Bulls and was a two-time All-Star.