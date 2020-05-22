Global  

WEB EXTRA: Flags At Half Staff For COVID-19 Victims

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:39s - Published
American flags on federal buildings and national monuments have been lowered to half-staff to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

From the White House to the Capitol, here is a look at flags around Washington, DC.

