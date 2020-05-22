WEB EXTRA: Flags At Half Staff For COVID-19 Victims

American flags on federal buildings and national monuments have been lowered to half-staff to honor those who have died from COVID-19.
From the White House to the Capitol, here is a look at flags around Washington, DC.
WEB EXTRA: Design For Individual Shields At RestaurantsA French designer created a clear plastic lampshade-type shield that could be used for customers as restaurants reopen during the pandemic. Would you feel more comfortable eating at a restaurant if you..
WEB EXTRA: Graceland ReopensGraceland, the home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, reopened Thursday. It closed in March because of the pandemic. Guests will have their temperatures checked and are encouraged to wear face coverings...