Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty To Paying $500K In Bribes To Get Daughters Into USC Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:53s - Published 16 minutes ago Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty To Paying $500K In Bribes To Get Daughters Into USC Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty Friday in the nationwide college admissions scandal to paying a half-million dollars in bribes to get their daughters admitted to USC as athletic recruits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this