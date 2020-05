Searching for remote jobs Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published 7 minutes ago Searching for remote jobs Searching for a job can be stressful and overwhelming. With a very real fear of getting sick, many peoiple are looking to work from home. If you're looking for a place to start, maybe try Flexjobs, offering a remote job search, and free resources to help. 0

FLEXJOBS OFFERS A REMOTE JOBSEARCH...AND FREE RESOURCES TO HELP.THEY SAY THERE'S A REMOTE JOBFOR EVERYONE AT ALL LEVELS.BE SURE TO REFLECT YOUR REMOTESKILLS IN YOUR RESUME...COVER LETTER AND INTERVIEW.CAROL COHRAN/FLEXJOBS "PUT THATIN THERE, THAT YOU'RE APROACTIVE COMMUNICATOR.THAT IS GOING TO GET NOTICEDWHETHER IT'S BY AN ATS SYSTEMTHAT'S GOING TO BE LOOKING FORTHOSE KEYWORDS OR A PERSONTHAT'S SCANNING THAT RESUME."BE SURE TO ALSO IMPROVE YOURSEARCH WITH KEYWORDS LIKE..."REMOTE" OR "VIRTUAL".YOU CAN ALSO USE SOCIAL MEDIAAS A TOOL...BUT LOOK OUT FOR POSSIBLESCAMMERS.





