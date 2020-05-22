Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:51s - Published
US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen

US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen

Forced to close his restaurant because of the Covid-19 crisis, New York chef Daniel Humm turned his Michelin-starred eatery into a charity kitchen serving thousands of meals a day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jaxelluann

[email protected] RT @Reuters: Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, says his richest reward is the grateful smiles of underprivileged New Yorkers fed by… 4 hours ago

SaraGomez5

CreandoCultura RT @Reuters: A New York chef has turned his Michelin three-starred restaurant into a charity kitchen, serving free meals to frontline worke… 8 hours ago

AipcNorth

AIPC NORTH DELHI RT @ReutersIndia: A New York chef has turned his Michelin three-starred restaurant into a charity kitchen, serving free meals to frontline… 14 hours ago

_Hinkypunk_

Amrita RT @ReutersIndia: Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, says his richest reward is the grateful smiles of underprivileged New Yorkers fe… 16 hours ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, says his richest reward is the grateful smiles of underprivileged New York… https://t.co/0VF41Wj5tg 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York chef turns Michelin-starred eatery into charity kitchen [Video]

New York chef turns Michelin-starred eatery into charity kitchen

Chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park has turned his Michelin-starred eatery into a charity kitchen, where his staff prepares 3,000 meals a day for frontline workers and underprivileged New Yorkers...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11Published
Award-Winning NYC Chef Keeps Kitchen Open to Dish Out Thousands of Meals for Charity [Video]

Award-Winning NYC Chef Keeps Kitchen Open to Dish Out Thousands of Meals for Charity

A New York City restaurant with a rating of three Michelin stars is giving its food away during the pandemic, as the staff prepares thousands of meals for charity. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published