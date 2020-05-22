US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:51s - Published 1 day ago US chef turns top restaurant into charity kitchen Forced to close his restaurant because of the Covid-19 crisis, New York chef Daniel Humm turned his Michelin-starred eatery into a charity kitchen serving thousands of meals a day. 0

