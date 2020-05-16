Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Has Niall Horan dashed fans' hopes for a 1D reunion?

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Has Niall Horan dashed fans' hopes for a 1D reunion?

Has Niall Horan dashed fans' hopes for a 1D reunion?

Niall Horan has bad news for One Direction fans - they have no plans to reunite to mark their 10th anniversary.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Has Niall Horan dashed fans' hopes for a 1D reunion? #NiallHoran #OneDirection #1D #1DReunion #Directioners https://t.co/mlRysCgUwE 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arabella Chi claims she rejected Niall Horan because he's 'too short' [Video]

Arabella Chi claims she rejected Niall Horan because he's 'too short'

According to Arabella Chi, she rejected Niall Horan's advances because he's too short.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published
Niall Horan's biggest career influence REVEALED [Video]

Niall Horan's biggest career influence REVEALED

Damien Rice is Niall Horan's biggest musical influences and the star is a huge fan of Rice's debut studio album 'O', released in 2002.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:26Published