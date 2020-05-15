Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music video
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:49s - Published
1 hour ago
Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music video
Ariana Grande has praised Lady Gaga for her "beautiful human heart", as she said her new pal helped her feel "comfortable" during their collaborative track 'Rain On Me'.
Recent related news from verified sources
Ariana Grande has a brand new song coming out next week and it’s her highly anticipated... Just Jared Jr - Published 1 week ago Also reported by • Belfast Telegraph • Just Jared • Billboard.com
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their long-awaited “Rain On Me” duet, featured on the... PinkNews - Published 12 hours ago Also reported by • E! Online
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources