Ariana Grande has praised Lady Gaga for her "beautiful human heart", as she said her new pal helped her feel "comfortable" during their collaborative track 'Rain On Me'.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their long-awaited “Rain On Me” duet, featured on the...

Ariana Grande has a brand new song coming out next week and it’s her highly anticipated...

sidi diallo New post (Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Sing Each Other's Praises To Celebrate 'Rain On Me') has been published on ne… https://t.co/5U0xbc6Q1f 6 hours ago

The Music Epic Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Sing Each Other’s Praises To Celebrate ‘Rain On Me’ https://t.co/N3M43PCYFE https://t.co/RAjdXWHSil 5 hours ago

Black People Data RT @BANGShowbiz : Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for ‘putting on a show’ with ‘Rain On Me’ music video #ArianaGrande #LadyGaga #RainOnMe #C … 15 minutes ago