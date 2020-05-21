Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's love story

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Here's Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's love story

Here's Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's love story

While the course of true love never did run smooth ... we're happy Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally found their way

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_im_here_now

Kylie RT @misisnistyles: zayn malik as gigi hadid ; a thread WE LOVE YOU ZAYN #WeMissYouZayn https://t.co/8We3bQYjsL 13 hours ago

zaycarusfalls

|| Varshᶻᵗˢ || Tae🏆🏆 RT @BritishVogue: Introducing @ZaynMalik as British Vogue's first ever digital cover star, wearing @Givenchy. Photographed by @ScottTrindle… 3 days ago

MySmallStoreMN

My Small Store Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Facial Filler Rumors Amid Pregnancy Gigi Hadid is not here for the rumors. The model, who rec… https://t.co/FZgiOttuJS 3 days ago

WIONews

WION #InPics | From Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, here's a look at celebrity couples who are all set… https://t.co/hIOfmpUEYo 3 days ago

dawar_ahmad05

zgwad RT @glamourmag: Here's everything else we know about the pregnancy so far. 👶 https://t.co/V0ifUDUiTF 4 days ago

glamourmag

Glamour Here's everything else we know about the pregnancy so far. 👶 https://t.co/V0ifUDUiTF 4 days ago

mariehenley17

Marie Henley Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Expecting Their First Child: Everything We Know https://t.co/lj3LzUX2Jg Gigi Hadid an… https://t.co/4KfHnvCjfL 4 days ago

Alexander251212

Alexander RT @J14Magazine: Get ready, you guys, because the first photo of Gigi Hadid since she announced she was pregnant with Zayn Malik‘s baby is… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid: Make-up is a beautiful tool [Video]

Gigi Hadid: Make-up is a beautiful tool

American model Gigi Hadid has admitted to loving make-up, describing it as a "beautiful tool".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Gigi Hadid denies getting filler and insists pregnancy made her face rounder [Video]

Gigi Hadid denies getting filler and insists pregnancy made her face rounder

Gigi Hadid's face has got rounder during pregnancy, leading fans to have speculated she had fillers.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published