Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens (Sunday, May 24)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens (Sunday, May 24)

This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens (Sunday, May 24)

This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens May 24, 1883 Presided over by President Chester Arthur, the dedication of the world's first steel suspension bridge was attended by thousands.

Designed by engineer John Roebling, the construction of the bridge took 14 years.

The marvel of engineering and construction connected Manhattan and Brooklyn for the first time.

More than two dozen people, including Roebling himself, died while planning and constructing the bridge.

Roebling's son, Washington, took over as chief engineer.

He suffered an injury from which he remained partially paralyzed.

Within 24 hours of the opening, more than 250,000 people would walk across the promenade of the Brooklyn Bridge.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for May 24th

Highlights of this day in history: Samuel Morse opens America's first telegraph line; Four men...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TinaGarnet2016

tina garnet RT @UNUMKenBurns: Happy 137th birthday to the #BrooklynBridge! To learn more about its remarkable history, check out this playlist featurin… 6 hours ago

taldia_como_hoy

Tal Día Como Hoy This day in history: Brooklyn Bridge opens (May 24, 1883) - https://t.co/d1lgjrBTlw https://t.co/0DCmAeougr https://t.co/otZ6UrRjiD 1 day ago

history_huh

aanal✨ RT @CaseyExplosion: I can't lie that I eat this***up! I've adored watching Brooklyn 99, can't get enough of shows like Mindhunter, True… 1 day ago

electra517

Electra Weeks Ph.D. RT @monika_r16: walked all the way from harlem to the brooklyn bridge today. solidarity is so incredible, so profound. i took this towards… 3 days ago

monika_r16

mona walked all the way from harlem to the brooklyn bridge today. solidarity is so incredible, so profound. i took this… https://t.co/x6nokhq68q 3 days ago

SVYv6oJ9ERZbB5S

Gop48 Brooklyn Bridge opens https://t.co/i2AMxR4pIi 6 days ago

cheezwitham

lisa witham RT @OUPHistory: The #BrooklynBridge opened #OTD in 1883, linking Brooklyn with Manhattan. Learn more about John A. Roebling, the engineer w… 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

May 24th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News [Video]

May 24th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day | Oneindia News

From the the birth of Queen Victoria, ushering in the rich era named after her, and her sweeping reign over vast lands as the British Empire expanded, to the first electronically communicated long..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:52Published