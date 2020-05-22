This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens (Sunday, May 24)

This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens May 24, 1883 Presided over by President Chester Arthur, the dedication of the world's first steel suspension bridge was attended by thousands.

Designed by engineer John Roebling, the construction of the bridge took 14 years.

The marvel of engineering and construction connected Manhattan and Brooklyn for the first time.

More than two dozen people, including Roebling himself, died while planning and constructing the bridge.

Roebling's son, Washington, took over as chief engineer.

He suffered an injury from which he remained partially paralyzed.

Within 24 hours of the opening, more than 250,000 people would walk across the promenade of the Brooklyn Bridge.