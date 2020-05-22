Crayola Promotes Inclusivity With New
Skin Tone-Inspired Crayon Collection Crayola recently announced
the launch of their newest
line of crayons,
“Colors of the World.” According to Crayola, the “Colors of the World”
collection will help “cultivate a more inclusive world.” Crayola, via statement The packs will feature
new crayons such as Light Golden,
Deep Almond and Medium Deep Rose.
The colors will represent
more than 40 different skin tones
found around the world.
The crayons will be available in
24 or 32-count packs, with the
latter also including four hair-color
and four eye-color crayons.
“Colors of the World” was made
in collaboration with MOB Beauty
CEO Victor Casale.
In a statement, Casale said he hopes that
children feel “included and recognized" when
they “find their shade” in the collection.
Victor Casale,
via statement