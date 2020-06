BLM Firefighters train with chainsaws ahead of fire season Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:02s - Published 3 weeks ago BLM Firefighters train with chainsaws ahead of fire season Thanks to a unique partnership with Twin Falls Parks and Rec and the Rock Creek Initiative, the firefighters have a change to sharpen up their chainsaw skills in a real world environment much closer to home this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Firefighters test their knowledge to prepare for upcoming wildfire season



Firefighting is a risky job - but how exactly does Cal Fire determine if a firefighter is ready to take on a wildfire? Action News Now got an in-depth look at the training. Credit: KHSL Published on May 6, 2020