Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Clay County shooting

Police have arrested a man connected to an april shooting in clay county.
The clay county sheriff says deputies arrested "james hill" on a warrant yesterday.
Online records show he's facing six felony charges.
They include attempted murder and criminal recklessness.
The charges stem from a shooting in mid-april at a house on state road 3-40.
Here's what we've learned today from the prosecutor's office.
Witnesses told detectives hill grabbed a handgun after an argument.
Hill fired the gun.
A 16-year-old grabbed a shotgun.
Police say the teen shot hill after hill fired his gun.
At that time... the teen... his mother... and his 11-year-old brother