Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Clay County shooting 20%. Police have arrested a man connected to an april shooting in clay county. The clay county sheriff says deputies arrested "james hill" on a warrant yesterday. Online records show he's facing six felony charges. They include attempted murder and criminal recklessness. The charges stem from a shooting in mid-april at a house on state road 3-40. Here's what we've learned today from the prosecutor's office. Witnesses told detectives hill grabbed a handgun after an argument. Hill fired the gun. A 16-year-old grabbed a shotgun. Police say the teen shot hill after hill fired his gun. At that time... the teen... his mother... and his 11-year-old brother




