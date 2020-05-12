Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Clay County shooting

Global  

Video Credit: WTHI
Police have arrested a man connected to an april shooting in clay county.

The clay county sheriff says deputies arrested "james hill" on a warrant yesterday.

Online records show he's facing six felony charges.

They include attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

The charges stem from a shooting in mid-april at a house on state road 3-40.

Here's what we've learned today from the prosecutor's office.

Witnesses told detectives hill grabbed a handgun after an argument.

Hill fired the gun.

A 16-year-old grabbed a shotgun.

Police say the teen shot hill after hill fired his gun.

At that time... the teen... his mother... and his 11-year-old brother



