Dolphins Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Don Shula Friday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Miami Dolphins fans can pay their respects to the late Don Shula Friday and Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins Fans Invited To Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Don Shula

Miami Dolphins fans will get a chance to pay respects to the late Don Shula next week. 
