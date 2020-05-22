Global  

Pleading Guilty

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Pleading Guilty

Pleading Guilty

Actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for their roles in the brazen college admissions scam.

High-profile attorney and vineyard owner plead guilty in college admissions scam

For the first time, a parent who pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal is speaking...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC NewsReutersFOX Sports


Lori Loughlin Enters Guilty Plea During a Video Conference with the Judge

Lori Loughlin has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The...
Just Jared - Published


What's Next for the Lori Loughlin College Admissions Case?

What's Next for the Lori Loughlin College Admissions Case?

Here's what's next for the Lori Loughlin case after the actress pleaded guilty on Friday via Zoom.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:42Published
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty To Paying $500K In Bribes To Get Daughters Into USC

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Plead Guilty To Paying $500K In Bribes To Get Daughters Into USC

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty Friday in the nationwide college admissions scandal to paying a half-million dollars in bribes to get their daughters admitted to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:53Published