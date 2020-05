Top 10 Times Anime Predicted The Future Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:21s - Published now Top 10 Times Anime Predicted The Future Who knew anime had this much power?! Join Ashley as he counts down the times where an anime seemed to predict events which eventually came to pass in some form. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Times Anime Predicted The Future Who knew anime had this much power?! Join Ashley as he counts down the times where an anime seemed to predict events which eventually came to pass in some form, as seen in hit series and films like "Accel World", "Cowboy Bebop", "Mobile Suit Gundam", "Sword Art Online", "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure", "Megazone 23", "Yu-Gi-Oh", "Denno Coil", Akira", and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Top 10 Times Anime Predicted The Future https://t.co/oySa3LGnTq via @YouTube 1 hour ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Anime Reveals Everyone Hated



These are the twists that sent the anime community off the rails. Join Ashley as he counts down the twists in anime that were not well received by fans. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:02 Published 1 day ago Top 10 Times the Hero Accidentally Helped the Villain



Perhaps these film protagonists should’ve stayed home. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies where the hero unintentionally assisted the antagonist. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:58 Published 4 days ago