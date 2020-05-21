WEB EXTRA: Dr Birx Guidance On Memorial Day Weekend Gatherings
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:07s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Dr Birx Guidance On Memorial Day Weekend Gatherings
On Friday, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said people can go outside and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, but she stressed social distancing and offered guidance on ways to ensure safe outings.
Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:42Published