WEB EXTRA: Dr Birx Guidance On Memorial Day Weekend Gatherings

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:07s - Published
On Friday, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said people can go outside and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend, but she stressed social distancing and offered guidance on ways to ensure safe outings.

