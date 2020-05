Governor Whitmer extends Michigan's stay-home order to June 12 Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 hours ago Governor Whitmer extends Michigan's stay-home order to June 12 Stating that we are not "out of the woods yet," Governor Whitmer announced Friday evening the extension of Michigan's stay-home order. 0

