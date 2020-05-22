SEC Allowing In-Person Activities on Campus

C1 3 they will now allow voluntary in-person activities to resume on s-e-c campuses starting june 8th.

Student athletes will be given the opportunity to begin strength and conditioning activities that can be monitored and performed while social distancing.

It is at the discretion of each school on when they will begin.

U-k athletics director mitch barnhart released a statement saying in part; "with the n-c-double a, and s-e-c approving a return to activity, we will now work with our partners at the state and local government and university levels to determine the date that our student- athletes will come back."