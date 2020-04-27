Superintendent Shares Plan For Schools

WAAY 31's Alexis Scott shared what the Superintendent of Decatur City Schools has to say about the announcement of schools reopening.

The superintendent of decatur city schools says face to face classes will start on august 12th... but if you dont feel comfortable with face to face learning... the school system will offer compete online learning for k- 12th grade students for the entire school year.

Dr. michael douglas, decatur city schools "we will provide k-2 students with an ipad that has built in wireless so you can just have one device and with 2-12, we continue with online learning," michael douglas explained the process of implementing online learning in august.

Friday afternoon... the state department of education announced if students do return to traditional classrooms, wearing a mask is required.

Or students need to stay six feet apart.

When it comes to sports activities... douglas said schools are looking at ways to start small group summer work outs... but paperwork proving a student is healthy is a must.

Dr. michael douglas, decatur city schools "you may not participate in any summer activity without a physical and you have completed all of your paperwork," to pay for the use of internet... ipads... and virtual learning aides... decatur city schools will use money from the coronavirus aid relief and economic security act... more commonly known as the cares act.

He wants parents to understand this is an ongoing process.

Dr. michael douglas, decatur city schools "thank you for putting up with us and trying to provide a sub- semblence of an education during this trying time," already shot doctor douglas says they will be asking for feedback from parents to see what they decide for their kids and how they can make accomodations for you.

Reporting in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news.