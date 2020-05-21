Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day.

Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings.

If you're in the market for a new Apple device, it might be worth turning to Best Buy.

Notably, you can get the get the 10.2-inch Apple iPad for just $249.99 or $80 off.

According to Business Insider, you can get even more off by using their coupons section.

Memorial Day usually brings with it a series of lucrative deals, and this year is no different.

Also included in the discounts are the Apple Watch and the HomePod.