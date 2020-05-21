Tuscumbia officials plan to patrol parks Memorial Day weekend

Release a list of recepients next week.

A reminder from police in the shoals-- keep a safe distance this memorial day weekend because coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Police expect people to pack spring park in tuscumbia this weekend.

While the park is open.

The playground remains closed because of a county order.

The police chief told us he plans on having extra officers on patrol.

It's to make sure people stay out of the playground and social distance in the park.

> if we see groups that aren't practicing social distancing we will simply talk to them and ask them for their sake and the sake of those around them just to use the practices suggested by the health department.

Logan said plenty of officers will also