Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Memorial Day ceremonies modified due to COVID-19

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Memorial Day ceremonies modified due to COVID-19

Memorial Day ceremonies modified due to COVID-19

Memorial Day in Middle Georgia is being celebrated differently this year because of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Memorial Day ceremonies modified due to COVID-19

420 cumulative cases.

Houston county has 337, and baldwin county has 312.

These numbers will be updated again at 7 tonight.

Memorial day in middle georgia is being celebrated differently this year because of covid-19.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on the modifications event organizers are doing to practice social distancing ..

But still honoring our heroes.

"it's something we haven't done before, which is cancel a memorial day program."

Every year, at the georgia veterans memorial cemetery in milledgeville, there's a big ceremony to honor those who c1 3 b13 fought for our country..

"we've done this since we opened in 2001."

But this year, because of the carl vinson va medical center has put together videos to honor veterans on memorial day.

Those videos can be



Recent related news from verified sources

Fewer ceremonies, but fallen soldiers will still be honored Memorial Day weekend

COVID-19 has caused many to cancel Memorial Day ceremonies, but some are still finding ways to honor...
Delawareonline - Published

Honoring military heroes this Memorial Day amid coronavirus outbreak

Memorial Day weekend is typically full of parades, flag ceremonies and other large group activities...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Memorial Day ceremonies modified due to COVID-19 https://t.co/2bZe1NxXG4 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Businesses reopen as restrictions east in northern Michigan [Video]

Businesses reopen as restrictions east in northern Michigan

People are driving from all over Michigan to enjoy their Memorial Day Weekends up north. This comes as restrictions forcing restaurants to close to on-location dining to prevent the spread of COVID-19..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:08Published
Pinellas County deputies get ready for busy holiday weekend [Video]

Pinellas County deputies get ready for busy holiday weekend

Pinellas County officials are gearing up for a packed Memorial Day weekend at the beaches. The sheriff’s office is relaunching its county beach capacity tracker.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:36Published