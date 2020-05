Social distancing in South Omaha Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:42s - Published 7 hours ago Social distancing in South Omaha 0

Social distancing in South Omaha COVID-19 CASESCONTINUES TOINCREASE INDOUGLAS COUNTYMANY ARE LOOKING ATSOUTH OMAHA, THEAREA WITH THEHIGHESTCONCENTRATION OFCASES.MORNING ANCHORMAYA SAENZ SPOKEWITH OMAHA POLICEABOUT HOW THEY'REHELPING THATSPECIFIC COMMUNITY.SOUTH OMAHA.TYPICALLY BUSY ANDVIBRANT.IS LESS BUSY NOW...DUE TO THE HEAVYIMPACT OF COVID-19CASES IN THE AREA.OPD'S SOUTHEASTPRECINCT CAPTAINKATHY GONZALEZSAYS AT THEBEGINNING SEVERALCOMPLIANCE CHECKSHAD TO BE MADE.13:25 - 13:33 8"I MEAN WE WEREGETTING CALLSTHAT WERE STILLHOLDINGGATHERINGS ATCHURCHES, THATWERE HAVINGTHINGS WITHINBACK ROOMS OFPLACES AND SOFORTH."ESPECIALLY ALONGVINTON STREET AND24TH STREET.8:40 - 8:56 16"IN THE BEGINNING,I THINK THERE WERESOME CONCERNSWITH SOUTHOMAHA ALONG24TH STREET INPARTICULAR ABOUTSOME OF THEBUSINESSES NOTADHERING, BUT WEDID RECOGNIZETHAT A LOT OFTHEM WERE INCOMPLIANCE, THATULTIMATELY THEYWERE GROCERYSTORES ANDTHINGS THATPEOPLE DIDN'TRECOGNIZE COULDBE OPEN."BUT NOW DUE TOSUPPORT FROMLOCALORGANIZATIONS ANDOMAHA POLICEDEPARTMENT'SSOUTHEASTPRECINCT..TO HELPEDUCATE ANDPREVENT..GONZALEZ SAYSMORE PEOPLE HEREARE SOCIALDISTANCING.6:14 - 6:28 14"WHAT WE HAVESEEN, IS THAT OURBUSINESSES HAVEEVEN POSTED THEIROWN SIGNS UP,ASKING PEOPLE TOMAKE SURE THEY'RESOCIALDISTANCING, ASWELL AS LIMITINGTHE NUMBER OFCUSTOMERS WITHINTHEIR STORE.SO THEY ARETAKING OWNERSHIPAND ADHERING TOTHOSE ORDERS."IN HER PRECINCTCAPTAIN GONZALEZSAYS THEY'VE MADECHANGES TO HOWTHEY OPERATE DAYTO DAY...TO HELPADDRESS THE SURGEOF POSITIVE COVID-19CASES AMONGHISPANICS.4:55 - 5:18 23"SPECIFICALLY INSOUTH OMAHA WEHAVE A VERYDIVERSECOMMUNITY, WITHDIFFERENTLANGUAGES,ESPECIALLY WITHSPANISH SPEAKINGINDIVIDUALS.SO WE'RE DOINGOUR BEST TO TRYAND STAY ON TOPOF GETTING OUT TONOT ONLY THEBUSINESSES, ALSOTHROUGH SOCIALMEDIA, AS WELL ASOUR COMMUNITYSTAKEHOLDERS SOTHAT PEOPLE KNOWWHAT THE ORDERSARE AND MAKINGSURE THAT THEYSTAY SAFE."10:39 - 10:47"WE'RE ALSO GIVINGTHE RESOURCESTHAT WE CANDIRECT PEOPLE TO,TO LET THEM KNOWTHAT HEY, THISRESOURCE ISAVAILABLE FORMASKS, OR FOOD,OR WHATEVER THECASE MAY BE."THEIR OFFICERS ANDEVEN BILINGUALCIVILIAN STAFF AREALSO HELPING DIRECTTRAFFIC AT LOCALFOOD PANTRIES ANDCOVID-19 TESTINGSITES LIKE AT ONEWORLD HEALTHCOMMUNITY CENTER.AND WHILE THEY AREON TAKING MOREPOLICE REPORTSOVER THEPHONECAPTAINGONZALEZ SAYS THEYARE STILL ENFORCINGTHE LAW ANDENCOURAGES PEOPLETO STILL CONTACTPOLICE IF NEEDED.4:26 - 4:40 14"OUR GOAL IS NOTTO BE THE SOCIALDISTANCINGPOLICE, WE WANTTHE COMMUNITY TODO THEIR PART,AND TO ADHERE TOALL OF THEDOUGLAS COUNTYHEALTH STANDARDSBECAUSE WE'RE ALLIN THIS TOGETHER,AND IF THECOMMUNITY STAYSSAFE, OUR OFFICERSSTAY SAFE,EVERYBODY STAYSSAFE."IN OMAHA..MAYA SAENZ, 3NNCAPTAIN GONZALEZEMPHASIZES THAT IFPEOPLE SEEANYTHING WORTHREPORTING, THEYSHOULD STILLCONTACT POLICE.





