Family accepts 40-year service pin for postal worker who passed away before he could receive it

Steve Gobel was honored for more than 40 years of service to the Pearlbrook post office in Cleveland.

Mail trucks lined his family’s street during a Friday morning parade to celebrate a job well done.

