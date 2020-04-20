Steve Gobel was honored for more than 40 years of service to the Pearlbrook post office in Cleveland.
Mail trucks lined his family’s street during a Friday morning parade to celebrate a job well done.
NewsHound RT @WEWS: Family accepts 40-year service pin for postal worker who passed away before he could receive it https://t.co/SkZr3uJqgd 14 hours ago
News 5 Cleveland Family accepts 40-year service pin for postal worker who passed away before he could receive it https://t.co/SkZr3uJqgd 15 hours ago
Americans Post Tributes To Postal Service WorkersAmericans across the globe are posting tributes to their local USPS workers or their family members who worked there.