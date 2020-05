State Fair Cancellation Leaves Vendors Facing Huge Financial Impact Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:17s - Published 51 minutes ago State Fair Cancellation Leaves Vendors Facing Huge Financial Impact For hundreds of vendors who put smiles on hungry faces -- with everything from corndogs to cookies -- it will have a financial impact, Bill Hudson reports (3:17). WCCO 4 News At 6 - May 22, 2020 0

