After 2 Months In ICU, 50-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient On The Mend

2020 Landslide Covfefe ✨☕🇺🇸 RT @CBSThisMorning: After spending months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, 89-year-old Jean and 91-year-old Walter Willard, who have… 5 seconds ago

Oddthing 🦅🌊😺🏥 RT @mikelm31: This 80 year old is off for another week off after just getting off a Months Vacation . Never missed a Pay Check and now refu… 7 seconds ago

em | #SUHODAY #MiraclesForOhMyGirl RT @arinnieday: Can y'all believe that the picture in the left was taken last year and the picture in the right is a recent pic of Arin? Ca… 25 seconds ago

mia franko RT @CocoaPedos: 'COVID19 has a recovery rate of over 99.7%' Yes, but 95,000 people have died in the US to date 'Thousands die from the f… 1 minute ago

Ashley: Fujoshi Princess @PerfectSerenad3 @GNitro AN also lands in one of those two months in the year where I get three paycheques so I jus… https://t.co/CysqrYRX3z 1 minute ago

Tablo Publishing RT @rockywritess: after months of doubting and scaring myself to death i finally too that jump and with the help of @tablopublishing my boo… 1 minute ago

𝔜𝔬𝔲𝔯 𝔔𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫 ʸᵒᵘʳ ᵐᵃʲᵉˢᵗʸ months, that she simply couldn't- He would leave school after this year. He would graduate and the rest of her th… https://t.co/bzQt3NBIds 2 minutes ago