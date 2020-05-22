Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KCI expects more traffic over Memorial Day weekend

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published
KCI expects more traffic over Memorial Day weekend

KCI expects more traffic over Memorial Day weekend

Traffic at Kansas City International Airport decreased by 95.5% in April compared with the same month last year, but Memorial Day weekend will be the busiest at the airport since mid-March.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland Metroparks CEO prepares for yet another busy weekend, warns people to not crowd [Video]

Cleveland Metroparks CEO prepares for yet another busy weekend, warns people to not crowd

With warmer weather on the way for the Memorial Day weekend, the Cleveland Metroparks is prepared to see even more visitors.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:22Published
OSHP asks drivers to keep safe driving practices in mind during Memorial Day weekend [Video]

OSHP asks drivers to keep safe driving practices in mind during Memorial Day weekend

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this Memorial Day weekend will be unlike any other as troopers expect a lot more Ohioans will take to the roads since many travel and stay-at-home restrictions have..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published