Tax revenue takes big hit during COVID-19

Tax revenue takes big hit during COVID-19
Tax revenue takes big hit during COVID-19
Alicia says: transient lodging tax revenue is going to be one of the hardest hit revenue streams for the city of medford and that tax funds multiple big budget items. we're just now getting a glimpse at what that impact could look like" 50-percent of t-l-t revenue goes to the cities general fund - which funds departement operations and the general fund grant program.

Kristina says: "that has provided $700,000 that will go towards our local service organizations that are providing essential services to medford residents" 25-percent goes to travel medford.

Another 25-medford.

Goes to travel 25-percent goes to travel medford.

Another 25-percent goes to paying the usccp debt service, paying for new parks and major improvements to current parks.

Kristina says: "we know that it's going to be substantial impact" t-l-t revenue was down about 50- percent from march of last year.

March numbers only give a glimpse at the financial impact medford will see.

Kristina says: "it's going to take time to really figure out how we've been impacted and how we can move forward" alicia says: "as time goes on and the city gets a clearer image of the financial damage department directors will weigh in on solutions -- the city manager and city council will have the final say on any temporary or perminant changes the city of medford could see.

In medford, alicia




